Short Interest in Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) Expands By 22.0%

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,281,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Allstar Health Brands Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ALST opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Allstar Health Brands has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.
Allstar Health Brands Company Profile
