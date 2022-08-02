Short Interest in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Increases By 24.6%

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amryt Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMYT. Global Frontier Investments LLC raised its stake in Amryt Pharma by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Frontier Investments LLC now owns 435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 600,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,069,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,554,000 after buying an additional 268,027 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,544,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,280,000 after buying an additional 287,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Amryt Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of AMYT opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. Amryt Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $470.45 million, a PE ratio of -81.71 and a beta of 0.33.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Amryt Pharma had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $59.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amryt Pharma will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

