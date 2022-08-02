Short Interest in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Declines By 30.2%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the June 30th total of 132,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on APVO. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $69.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.81% of Aptevo Therapeutics worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APVO stock opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.44). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 222.55% and a negative return on equity of 717.67%. The business had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

