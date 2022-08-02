Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Increases By 47.3%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the June 30th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth $87,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 295,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 290,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 68,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
Bel Fuse Price Performance
Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.
Bel Fuse Company Profile
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bel Fuse (BELFB)
