Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Grows By 26.2%

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,710,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the June 30th total of 6,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,647,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $89.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.07. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $81.26 and a 1 year high of $107.46.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

