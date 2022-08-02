Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Grows By 26.2%

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,710,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the June 30th total of 6,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,647,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $89.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.07. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $81.26 and a 1 year high of $107.46.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.