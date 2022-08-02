Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Decreases By 20.4%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWV. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $83,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 1,915.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 1,179.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

VTWV stock opened at $130.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund has a 1-year low of $117.21 and a 1-year high of $156.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.58.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.467 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

Featured Stories

