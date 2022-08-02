Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) VP Thomas D. Barry Sells 40,793 Shares of Stock

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Sirius XM Price Performance
SIRI opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27.
Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Sirius XM Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.55 to $7.10 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.
Institutional Trading of Sirius XM
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sirius XM Company Profile
Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.
