Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) VP Thomas D. Barry Sells 40,793 Shares of Stock

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.55 to $7.10 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.