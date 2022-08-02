Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Lowered to “Hold” at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $7.10 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.55.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sirius XM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a maintains rating on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.94.

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI stock opened at $6.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,081,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $7,115,414.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,198,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,365,926.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,081,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $7,115,414.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,198,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,365,926.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

