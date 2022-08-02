Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Skyworks Solutions worth $28,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.95.

SWKS stock opened at $109.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.76 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

