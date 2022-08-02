SKYX Platforms Corp.’s (NASDAQ:SKYX) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 9th

SKYX Platforms’ (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, August 9th. SKYX Platforms had issued 1,650,000 shares in its public offering on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $23,100,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the expiration of SKYX Platforms’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of SKYX Platforms in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

NASDAQ SKYX opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.05. SKYX Platforms has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

SKYX Platforms ( NASDAQ:SKYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

In other SKYX Platforms news, Director Dov Shiff bought 20,000 shares of SKYX Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,817,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,422,435.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SKYX Platforms news, Director Dov Shiff bought 20,000 shares of SKYX Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,817,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,422,435.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John P. Campi bought 5,000 shares of SKYX Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,285 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,567.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 81,656 shares of company stock valued at $297,748 in the last three months. 40.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in SKYX Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $1,615,000. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in SKYX Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $790,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SKYX Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SKYX Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SKYX Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $219,000.

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

