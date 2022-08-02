Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.46. 234,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,708,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Smart for Life Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48.

Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.46 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart for Life stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Smart for Life, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMFL Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of Smart for Life at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements.

