Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.46. 234,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,708,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
Smart for Life Stock Down 4.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48.
Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.46 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart for Life
Smart for Life Company Profile
Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smart for Life (SMFL)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Smart for Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart for Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.