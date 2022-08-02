Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Insider George Buckley Buys 812 Shares

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) insider George Buckley purchased 812 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,540 ($18.87) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.80 ($15,322.63).

Smiths Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SMIN opened at GBX 1,516.50 ($18.58) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89. Smiths Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,323 ($16.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,642 ($20.12). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,479.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,486.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,407.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SMIN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.38) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.28) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,900 ($23.28) to GBX 1,775 ($21.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,685 ($20.65).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

