SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in SolarWinds by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 96,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in SolarWinds by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in SolarWinds by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 60,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 27,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 42,581 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

Shares of SWI opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $22.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. SolarWinds’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

