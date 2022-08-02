Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sonic Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sonic Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE SAH opened at $43.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.65. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.10). Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 11.27%.

Insider Transactions at Sonic Automotive

In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $3,867,576.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,182. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $3,867,576.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,182. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $1,203,123.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 190,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,468.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

