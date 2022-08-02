SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Truist Financial

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

SSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of SouthState from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SouthState from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SouthState has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.50.

SouthState Stock Performance

SouthState stock opened at $82.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.81. SouthState has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34.

SouthState Increases Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $383.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.97 million. SouthState had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SouthState will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,587,729.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,005,491.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,587,729.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,005,491.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SouthState

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SouthState by 16.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SouthState by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,435,000 after buying an additional 220,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in SouthState by 30.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after buying an additional 955,920 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in SouthState by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,430,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,840,000 after buying an additional 143,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in SouthState by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,487,000 after buying an additional 183,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

