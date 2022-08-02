Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their maintains rating on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LUV. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.56.
Southwest Airlines Price Performance
NYSE LUV opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.64. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the airline’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 149,007 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,383,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the airline’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.