Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their maintains rating on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LUV. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

NYSE LUV opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.64. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the airline’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 149,007 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,383,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the airline’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.