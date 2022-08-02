SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RBND) Trading Down 0.1%

SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RBND – Get Rating) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.70 and last traded at $21.70. Approximately 16 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.
SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF (RBND)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.