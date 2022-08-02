SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 865,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,125 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 7.25% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $26,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $559,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

RLY opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.50.

