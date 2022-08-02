Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,527 ($43.22).

SXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($44.72) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,835 ($46.99) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Spectris stock opened at GBX 2,934 ($35.95) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,902.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,908.86. The stock has a market cap of £3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 965.13. Spectris has a 12-month low of GBX 2,371 ($29.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,167 ($51.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.10 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

