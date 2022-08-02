Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the June 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sphere 3D

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D in the first quarter worth $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D in the first quarter worth $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D in the first quarter worth $52,000. 23.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sphere 3D Stock Performance

ANY opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Sphere 3D has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D ( NASDAQ:ANY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 712.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.33 million.

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage.

