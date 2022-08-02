Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the June 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D in the first quarter worth $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D in the first quarter worth $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D in the first quarter worth $52,000. 23.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ANY opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Sphere 3D has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52.
Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage.
