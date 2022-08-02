Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) & Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) Critical Review

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) and Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.7% of Spok shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sidus Space shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Spok shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Spok and Sidus Space, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spok 0 0 0 0 N/A Sidus Space 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Spok and Sidus Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spok -17.73% -3.08% -2.14% Sidus Space N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spok and Sidus Space’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spok $142.15 million 0.94 -$22.18 million ($1.26) -5.41 Sidus Space $1.41 million 39.37 -$3.75 million N/A N/A

Sidus Space has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spok.

Summary

Sidus Space beats Spok on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc., provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers. Its Spok Care Connect platform enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. In addition, the company provides professional, software license updates, and product support services, as well as sells third-party equipment. It serves businesses, professionals, management personnel, medical personnel, field sales personnel and service forces, members of the construction industry and construction trades, real estate brokers and developers, sales and services organizations, specialty trade organizations, manufacturing organizations, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as USA Mobility, Inc. and changed its name to Spok Holdings, Inc. in July 2014. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies. The company also offers hardware solutions consisting of an external flight test platform to develop, test, and fly experiments, as well as delivers hardware, materials, and advanced electronics on the international space station; and space station integrated kinetic launcher for orbital payload systems. It serves commercial space, aerospace, defense, underwater marine, and other commercial and government customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Merritt Island, Florida. Sidus Space, Inc. is a subsidiary of Craig Technical Consulting, Inc.

