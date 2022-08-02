Stack Financial Management Inc Acquires 429 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %

JNJ opened at $173.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.50. The company has a market capitalization of $457.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

