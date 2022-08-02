Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI) Trading Up 2.8%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLI – Get Rating) shares were up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.33 and last traded at C$7.30. Approximately 553,995 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 211,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.10.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Standard Lithium in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 30.35, a current ratio of 30.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -27.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.31.

Standard Lithium ( CVE:SLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

