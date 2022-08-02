Sterling Check (STER) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Sterling Check has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.05 million. Sterling Check’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sterling Check to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ STER opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Sterling Check has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $28.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68.

In other news, Director L Frederick Sutherland purchased 43,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $658,099.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 312,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,099.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STER. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Check by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sterling Check from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sterling Check from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

