Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 735,505 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.24% of Steven Madden worth $38,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 277.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 16.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Steven Madden

In other news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $86,569.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Steven Madden Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

SHOO opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $38.28. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $532.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.80 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.33%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

