Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Up 4.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $38.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Steven Madden traded as high as $33.09 and last traded at $33.04. 5,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 744,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

SHOO has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $86,569.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth $43,593,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth $3,274,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 354.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 73,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 57,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 15,399 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $532.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.80 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 26.33%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

