StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

Aug 2nd, 2022

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASIGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CASI. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CASI opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.64. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.40. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 93.65%. The business had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

