StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CASI. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CASI opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.64. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.40. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 93.65%. The business had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.