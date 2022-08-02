StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
NASDAQ NEON opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. Neonode has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 7.78. The stock has a market cap of $61.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 114.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter.
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.
