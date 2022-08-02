StockNews.com Lowers Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) to Hold

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALV. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Autoliv from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.27.

Autoliv stock opened at $85.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.66. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,076. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 753.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 841,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,291,000 after purchasing an additional 742,570 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 444.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,494,000 after buying an additional 548,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Autoliv by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after acquiring an additional 315,473 shares in the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $31,013,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1,318.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,823,000 after purchasing an additional 295,033 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

