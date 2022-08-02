StockNews.com Lowers CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) to Buy

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
CVR Partners stock opened at $113.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.95. CVR Partners has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $179.74.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $222.87 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 59.89%.
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
