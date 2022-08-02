Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 17,564 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $35,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Stryker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SYK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.94.

Stryker Stock Down 0.6 %

SYK stock opened at $213.49 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

