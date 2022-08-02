Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Sun Communities worth $26,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Sun Communities by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Price Performance

NYSE:SUI opened at $162.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.77. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.64 and a 12-month high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 128.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUI. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.75.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.