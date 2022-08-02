Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Superior Industries International Stock Down 1.7 %
Superior Industries International stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. Superior Industries International has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $122.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.98.
Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $400.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.86 million.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 45,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 79.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 241,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 106,858 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new position in Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.
