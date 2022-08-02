Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Stock Down 1.7 %

Superior Industries International stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. Superior Industries International has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $122.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.98.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $400.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.86 million.

Insider Transactions at Superior Industries International

Institutional Trading of Superior Industries International

In other Superior Industries International news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 188,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,981,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,909,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 188,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,981,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,909,020. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Andreas Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 359,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,367 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 45,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 79.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 241,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 106,858 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new position in Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.