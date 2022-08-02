SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.01

Shares of SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.01 and traded as high as $6.90. SurgePays shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 138,833 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.32 million and a P/E ratio of -4.46.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SurgePays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in SurgePays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in SurgePays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in SurgePays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 4.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SurgePays, Inc, a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers.

