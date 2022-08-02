Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS) Trading Down 0.7%

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.78 and last traded at $38.78. 278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.04.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.08% of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

