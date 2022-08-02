Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.56.

TNEYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

TNEYF stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $5.37.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

