Target (NYSE:TGT) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $195.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TGT. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.08.

Target Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $165.55 on Monday. Target has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Target will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Target by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Target by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Target by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

