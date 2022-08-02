TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Cowen

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TFII. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of TFI International from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of TFI International from C$173.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.53.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $100.85 on Monday. TFI International has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.42%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in TFI International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in TFI International by 1,700.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TFI International by 5.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in TFI International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $965,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in TFI International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

