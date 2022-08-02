TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TFII. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on TFI International from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.53.

TFI International Stock Up 0.9 %

TFII stock opened at $100.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. TFI International has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $120.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.06.

TFI International Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of TFI International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.42%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 332,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,703,000 after buying an additional 103,377 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,066,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $1,361,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $4,829,000. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

