TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to $126.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $103.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TFI International from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on TFI International from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.53.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE TFII opened at $100.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. TFI International has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $120.50.

TFI International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 14.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TFI International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 332,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,703,000 after buying an additional 103,377 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,066,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,361,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $4,829,000. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.