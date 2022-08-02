TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Cowen

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.53.

TFI International stock opened at $100.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. TFI International has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in TFI International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in TFI International by 1,700.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in TFI International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in TFI International during the 4th quarter worth $965,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in TFI International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

