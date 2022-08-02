The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) to Buy

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

National Australia Bank Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NABZY opened at $10.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74. National Australia Bank has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

About National Australia Bank

(Get Rating)

See Also

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.