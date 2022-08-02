Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Thor Industries by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Thor Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,911,000 after buying an additional 32,662 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Thor Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $2,885,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $84.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.95.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $1.35. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO W. Todd Woelfer acquired 1,225 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,003.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,225 shares of company stock worth $1,077,899. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on THO. MKM Partners began coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

