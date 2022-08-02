Titleist Asset Management LTD. Has $2.61 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $13,411,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 90,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 87,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

NYSE:JPM opened at $114.21 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $335.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

