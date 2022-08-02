Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.43

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.43 and traded as high as $29.40. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $29.32, with a volume of 14,415 shares.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.43.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (TTP)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.