Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.43

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.43 and traded as high as $29.40. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $29.32, with a volume of 14,415 shares.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.43.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 10.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 19.9% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

