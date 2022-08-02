Traction Uranium (OTC:TRCTF) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Traction Uranium Corp. (OTC:TRCTF – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 1,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 14,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.
Traction Uranium Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.32.
About Traction Uranium
Traction Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire the Whitewater Property that consists of 6 claims covering a total area of approximately 2,281.72 hectares located in the Slocan Mining Division, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Traction Exploration Inc and changed its name to Traction Uranium Corp.
