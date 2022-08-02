Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 5,019 call options on the company. This is an increase of 380% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,045 call options.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 126.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 222.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.
BATS IYT opened at $234.21 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.63.
iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.
