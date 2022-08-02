Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 5,019 call options on the company. This is an increase of 380% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,045 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 126.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 222.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

BATS IYT opened at $234.21 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.63.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.