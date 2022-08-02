Traders Buy Large Volume of AvePoint Call Options (NASDAQ:AVPT)

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,380 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 581% compared to the average daily volume of 643 call options.
AvePoint Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. AvePoint has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $11.10.
AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 29.73% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $50.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.67 million. Research analysts forecast that AvePoint will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of AvePoint
AvePoint Company Profile
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
Featured Articles
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
