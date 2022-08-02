Traders Buy Large Volume of AvePoint Call Options (NASDAQ:AVPT)

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,380 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 581% compared to the average daily volume of 643 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. AvePoint has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 29.73% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $50.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.67 million. Research analysts forecast that AvePoint will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,293,000. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,403,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

