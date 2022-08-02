TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.19.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRSWF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSWF opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $13.70. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

