TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Tamer I. Khayal Sells 13,504 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 13,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $540,295.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,500.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
TransMedics Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.63.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 119.88%. The business had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TMDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.
About TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransMedics Group (TMDX)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.